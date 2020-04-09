Where to get an Easter meal to go

With customers not allowed to dine-in at restaurants, several have started offering curbside, pickup,and delivery options for their customers.

Here is a complete list of local restaurants offering Easter meals to go. If we missed one, feel free to email us at news@kwch.com.

• 6S Steakhouse

Time: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: 6200 W. 21st

Join 6S Steakhouse for an Easter Celebration Sunday. There will be a variety of family meal packages available for carryout, pickup and delivery. Family dinners for four to six cost $80, dinners for 8-10 cost $150 and dinners for 15 cost $250.

• Stroud's Restaurant and Bar

Time: Sunday

Location: 3661 North Hillside

Stroud’s is offering up family style dinners for four to go. Get a pan-fried Stroud’s chicken dinner, plus sides, and cinnamon rolls for four people, all for just $49.99, or get the country ham dinner for four for just $59.99. Call in your pre-order to 316-838-2454.

• The Fusion Restaurant

Time: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 1812 W Douglas Ave

The Fusion Restaurant is offering Easter dinner take-and-bakes to go for $10 person, two minimum. Thick slices ham with cheesy potatoes, roasted carrots, creamy Cornfusion, and parmesan biscuits. Place your order by calling 558-5311.

• The Kitchen

Time:Pick up time is after 3 pm

Location: 725 E. Douglas Ave

The Kitchen is offering Easter dinners for $80 for four, $110 for six, $150 for eight and $200 for 15.The meals include ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetable pasta, green beans with bacon, dinner rolls and French fruit tarts. Pre-order at 316-928-2899. (PICK UP SATURDAY)

• Delano BBQ Co.

Location: 710 W Douglas Ave

Enjoy a smoked Easter ham from Delano BBQ Co. Double-Smoked Ham, *6-7 lbs, $47.40 (Feeds 10-12), Spiral-Cut Ham, *8-10 lbs, $49.95 (Feeds 12-15). Call 316-260-4950 or email contact@delanobbq.com today to order.

• Bonefish Grill

Time: Available Saturday and Sunday

Location: 10250 E. 13th St

Bonefish Grill is offering Easter Dinner Family Bundles for $49.99. Call ahead to place orders for carryout or delivery, 316-315-0299.

• Carrabba’s

Time: Friday through Sunday

Location: 3409 North Rock Road

Enjoy Chicken Picatta or Mahi Wulfe Easter Bundle including two Sogno di Cioccolata desserts for $49.99. Order through Monday at carrabbas.com.

• Two Brothers BBQ & Sports Grill

Time: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 6730 W. Central

Two Brothers is offering smoked turkeys for $49.99 or spiral sliced honey-glazed hams for $64.99. Call 316-448-5352 to pre-order.