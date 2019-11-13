Where to go for a Thanksgiving meal

The Thanksgiving holiday is fast approaching, and some may be looking for places to go for a meal.

We have complied a list of free Thanksgiving meals and dinners for those in need around the metro.

▪️ Thanksgiving Food Bag

Time: Saturday, November 23, starting at 7 a.m.

Location: Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple

Central Community Church will distribute a Thanksgiving food bag to the first 2,500 vehicles (one meal per vehicle). Included in the bag will be a turkey and fixings for a Thanksgiving

dinner. (NOTE: No paperwork is required. One bag provided per vehicle.)

▪️ Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway

Time: Saturday, November 23, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: 1301 E. Galena

Bread of Life is sponsoring a Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway. Bring photo ID, social security card (birth certificate, immunization card, insurance card, or school card for underage dependents),

proof of address, and proof of income (if any). If you have attended before, you only need to bring a Photo ID. (NOTE: Early arrival is discouraged (not before 6 am).

▪️ United Methodist Open Door

Time: Nov. 25 – Nov. 27 from 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.

Location: 2130 E. 21st St N

United Methodist Open Door is collecting food and turkeys for food boxes during Thanksgiving time. Recipients must

not have received a food box for the month of November, however TEFAP will be distributed prior to Nov. 22nd. Current

identification for each household member, proof of income, and proof of address are required.

▪️ Free Breakfast and Turkey Giveaway

Time: Saturday, November 16, from 9 – 11 a.m.

Location: College Hill United Methodist Church, 2930 E 1st Street

College Hill United Methodist Church will host a free breakfast during food bank hours. Turkeys will be distributed while the supply lasts. Photo ID will be required if you have

not previously visited the food pantry.

▪️ YMCA “We Care Dinner"

Time: Wednesday, November 27, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Robert D. Love Downtown YMCA, 402 N. Market

The 42nd Annual YMCA “We Care Dinner,” sponsored by RCB Bank; Allen, Gibbs & Houlik; and Lubrication Engineers,

Inc. Food will be prepared by The Lord’s Diner. Tickets for the event may be picked up at the Downtown YMCA, beginning November 8th.

▪️ Free Thanksgiving Dinner

Time: Thursday, November 28, from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Location: Bethel Life Center, 3777 S. Meridian Ave

Come enjoy a free, home-cooked turkey dinner at Bethel Life Center. There will be games and activities for the kids, and plenty of fellowship. Rides will be provided for those who call and request them. Please call 522-7148 for more information.

▪️ Free Thanksgiving Meal

Time: Thursday, November 28, from 12 – 1 p.m.

Location: First Presbyterian Church, 324 N. Baltimore in Derby, KS

▪️ Free Thanksgiving Dinner

Time: Thursday, November 28, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Both Lord’s Diner locations, 520 N. Broadway and 2825 S. Hillside

▪️ Feztival of Trees

Time: November 15-17 and 22-24 (Friday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Location: 130 N. Topeka

▪️ To Go Meals

To go meals will also be available through the food trucks at the following locations:

• Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center, 2755 E. 19th St, 4-6 p.m.

• Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center, 2700 N. Woodland - near 27th and Arkansas, 4-6 p.m.

• Hilltop Community Center, 1329 S. Terrace, 4-6 p.m.