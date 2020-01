This Friday, Shane is at Hartman Arena getting a sneak peek at the PRCA Rodeo.

The PCRA Rodeo takes place Jan. 24-25 at Hartman Arena.

Shane is showing off his funnier side while learning what it's like to be a rodeo clown. Plus, he takes a look at all the other fun the event has to offer!

The rodeo takes place Jan. 24-25 at 7:30 p.m. Hartman Arena. Tickets range between $24 to $42.

You can find more info at www.hartmanarena.com/events/2020/prca-rodeo.