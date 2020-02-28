Where's Shane? Bare-knuckle fighting

The gloves are coming off Friday morning.

Shane is out with Dave 'Caveman' Rickels learning what it takes to be a bare knuckle fighter, and all about a fun event coming to Intrust Bank Arena.

Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship 11 will feature Dave, Olympic bronze medalist Nico Hernandez, and others as they compete right here in Wichita.

The event starts at 7 p.m. on March 14th, and tickets range from $40 to $100.

You can grab more information, including how to get tickets, at the Intrust Bank Arena website.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 11

Saturday, March 14th

Intrust Bank Arena

Doors - 6 p.m.

Event- 7 p.m.

$40-$100