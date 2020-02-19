Where's Shane? Bluegrass Festival

This morning we're out at the Wichita Marriott to do a little bluegrass jamming!

The 31st Annual Bluegrass Festival kicks off this weekend, and with it comes a jam packed weekend of great music!

There will be an instrument petting zoo for the kiddos, bluegrass groups from all over the region doing some old time jamming, and workshops for those looking to sharpen their skills!

You can find more info on tickets and times at their website.

MORE INFO-

31st Annual KBA Bluegrass Festival

Feb. 21-22

Wichita Marriott Corporate Hills and Convention Center

Times Vary

$35 - $60

Children under 16 FREE with paid adult