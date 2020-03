We're back out this morning at The Colore Studio at Invio!

As the weather gets nicer, some folks may be in the mood to do a little work on the home!

Today we'll learn some techniques on how to paint your cabinets, and brush up on the details of The Colore Studio's upcoming Cabinet Painting Workshop!

You can find more information on the event at their Facebook page.

CABINET MAKING WORKSHOP

Colore Studio at Invio

Thursday, March 5th

6pm - 9pm

$90 Per Person

Space Limited