Where's Shane? Catholic Charities Cruise Night Gala

We're out today at George's French Bistro getting an early look at the tasty food at the 27th Annual Catholic Charities Cruise Night Gala!

This morning we'll be cooking up some of the delicious food that you'll get to try if you come out for this scrumptious fundraiser that benefits Catholic Charities! The Cruise Night Gala gives you the opportunity to try dishes from all over the world while helping out a great cause!

You can find more information at their website.

27th Annual Cruise Night Gala

Sunday, Feb. 23rd

5:30pm - 9pm

Hyatt Regency Wichita

$150 Per Person