Where's Shane? Chicken N Pickle for Human Curling

This morning, Shane is braving the chilly temps at Chicken N Pickle for Human Curling.

This sport is not the curling we all know and love. No, this curling uses people instead of stones.

On February 23rd, Chicken N Pickle will be hosting a human curling tournament where participants will be judged not only on skill, but also team name, costume, and spirit.

You can find more information here- www.chickennpickle.com/wichita/event/human-curling/

Human Curling

Chicken N Pickle

1240 N Greenwich

Sunday, Feb. 23rd

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

