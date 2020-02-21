Where's Shane? Chicken N Pickle for Human Curling

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) This morning, Shane is braving the chilly temps at Chicken N Pickle for Human Curling.
This sport is not the curling we all know and love. No, this curling uses people instead of stones.
On February 23rd, Chicken N Pickle will be hosting a human curling tournament where participants will be judged not only on skill, but also team name, costume, and spirit.
You can find more information here- www.chickennpickle.com/wichita/event/human-curling/
Human Curling
Chicken N Pickle
1240 N Greenwich
Sunday, Feb. 23rd
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.