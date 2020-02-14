Where's Shane? Cooking up an affordable Valentine's Day meal

Friday is Valentine's Day!

Shane is out at the Butler Culinary School with Chef Chadwick to make a meal that is sure to wow and will cost you less than $30.

With an appetizer, entree, and dessert, you're sure to impress that special person in your life, and it can all be done in a pinch.

For more information on Butler Culinary School, you can check out their website.

If you're looking for the recipe to follow along, we've got it right here!

RECIPE

Fresh Strawberries with Blood Orange Quick Carmel

1 package fresh strawberries – washed and drained

1 blood orange – zest and juice

½ brown sugar

¼ sour cream

In a small pot warm the orange juice, zest, and brown sugar. After the sugar dissolves (3-5 minutes) take off the heat and cool. Then whisk in the sour cream and its ready to dip. Whip cream is a nice addition.

Spinach and Cheese Gratin with Crouton

1 bag fresh spinach

1 clove garlic crushed

1 tsp. olive oil or butter

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup shredded Parmesan

Salt and pepper to taste

½ loaf French bread –slice into 5-6 half inch slices

2 T. butter

Turn a medium skillet on medium high and melt the butter. Place the bread slices in the pan and toast until light brown then remove. While the pan is still hot put the garlic and oil then stir briefly. Next add the bag of spinach to wilt 1-2 minutes. Next add the cream and let reduce by half 1-2 minutes. Stir in half the Parmesan cheese to make a creamy base. Remove from the heat and place in a small oven able dish. Top with the rest of the Parmesan then bake 10 minutes.

English Style Steak for Two with Pan Roasted Vegetables

1 flat iron steak 1.5 lbs.

2 T. Montreal steak season

1 zucchini – sliced

1 yellow squash – sliced

1 roma tomato- sliced

½ onion- sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

2 T. vegetable oil

2 clove garlic - sliced

Heat up a large heavy bottom skillet on medium while you slice the vegetables (5-10 minutes) also set oven to 300. Coat the steak season on top the flat iron and. Place the oil in the pan and sear it seasoned side down for 4-5 minutes, you want a really nice sear. Carefully turn the steak then on either side of steak place the vegetables and garlic in the pan. Sear this side another 3-4 minutes and season the vegetables with salt and pepper. Place the whole pan in the oven and bake 20 minutes for medium rare or little longer for medium. Test with thermometer 130 medium rare, 140 medium, 150 medium well. Let rest a few minutes then slice and serve shingles over the roasted vegetables and drizzle with pan juices.

