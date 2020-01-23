Where's Shane? Cooking up some chicken noodle soup

It's no secret it's cold outside, and a hot bowl of chicken noodle soup could really hit the spot.

This morning, Shane is out at St. Paul's United Methodist Church to help cook up 1000 pounds of poultry in preparation for their 74th Annual Chicken Noodle Dinner.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

You can find more information by clicking here.

74th Annual Chicken Noodle Dinner

Saturday, January 25

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

St. Paul's United Methodist Church

1356 N. Broadway

Advanced Tickets - $10

At the Door- $12

6 and Under - FREE