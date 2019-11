It's that time of year again- When firefighters square off against police officers in the Cuffs vs Axes Charity Boxing Classic.

This morning, Shane is out at the Villa Boxing Club getting a little taste of what these heroes have had to go through to get ready for this big fight at the Wichita Sports Forum.

For more information on tickets and times, click here..

Cuffs vs Axes Charity Boxing Classic

Wichita Sports Forum- $20-$85

Saturday, Nov. 9- 6 p.m.