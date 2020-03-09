Where's Shane? Decorating cookies for St. Patrick's Day

We're making our very first trip out to Mark Arts for Where's Shane this morning, and it's going to be sweet!

St. Patrick's Day is coming up fast, and if you're looking for a tasty way for your teens to celebrate if they're off for Spring Break, Mark Arts has you covered! This morning we're getting hands on with their St. Patrick's Cookie Decorating Workshop.

Attendees 12 and up will learn cookie decorating basics like piping, flooding, and outlining, all while putting together some delicious treats! The class is March 14th from 1pm to 3pm and is $50! You can get more information at their Facebook page.

