We've had magical mornings on Eyewitness News before, but there's something different about Disney magic, and that's exactly what Shane is experiencing Friday morning.

Disney On Ice is back at Intrust Bank Arena and he is checking out all the amazing things you'll get to see this weekend.

Find more information on tickets by clicking here.

Disney On Ice: Celebrate Memories

Intrust Bank Arena

March 5 - 8 (Times Vary)

$15 - $90