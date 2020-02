It's Fat Tuesday, and tonight is your chance to chow down on some delicious Cajun food from Red Beans Bayou Grill!

One night a year Red Beans fans get a chance to try some of the former Wichita Restaurant's favorites including Firecracker Pasta and Jambalaya!

We'll be putting some of these tasty treats together and giving you the details on a scrumptious stop this Fat Tuesday! For more info check out their website.

Red Beans Bayou Grill Fat Tuesday

Villa Luna

8406 W. Central