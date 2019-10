Football fans! A big game is going down at Hartman Arena this weekend and it boasts one of the biggest rivalries in sports- Blondes vs Brunettes.

The 2019 RivALZ Blondes VS Brunettes football game is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, and will feature all female teams competing against each other to help raise money for the Alzheimer's Association.

Hartman Arena

Kickoff: 6 p.m.