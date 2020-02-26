Where's Shane? Harlem Globetrotters

Today we're out at the downtown YMCA getting ready for the Harlem Globetrotters!

This morning we'll be learning some cool basketball tricks from a Globetrotter and getting the details on how you can see these amazing athletes and performers when they stop by INTRUST Bank Arena!

The show itself blends impressive basketball skills with a fun environment for the whole family, and you can see them here in Wichita March 13th!

You can grab more info on the event at the arena website.

Harlem Globetrotters

Pushing the Limits World Tour

Friday, March 13th

7:00 pm

INTRUST Bank Arena

$20 - $314

