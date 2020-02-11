Where's Shane? Imaginate at Exploration Place

It seems like Exploration Place always has something new going on, and today Shane is out at EP to check out the brand new exhibit, Imaginate!

This hands on attraction will have you designing objects using ordinary items from every day life, becoming a director of stop motion animation, and a lot more!

Shane's getting the chance to get hands- on with all of it to give you an idea of what you can expect! It's open now at Exploration Place at 300 N. McLean Blvd.

The museum is open at 10am Monday through Saturday, and noon on Sundays! You can find more information at their website.

