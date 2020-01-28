Where's Shane? Jazzercise Wichita

All throughout the month we've gotten a look at various gyms throughout the community that promise to help you get fit in 2020, and this morning we're hitting our last stop - Jazzercise Wichita!

Jazzercise offers classes and opportunities for all fitness levels, and incorporates HIIT cardio dance moves with strength training!

Today Shane is chatting with Kara Yuza about the benefits of Jazzercise and how doing it can burn some serious calories!

If you'd like to get in touch with Jazzercise Wichita, their number is (316) 619-7643 or check out their website.

