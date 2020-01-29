Where's Shane? Kansas Day at Smoky Hill Museum

Happy Kansas Day! Today we're out in Salina at the Smoky Hill Museum!

The Museum is having a special open house in honor of Kansas' birthday, and it's completely free to join in on the fun.

From 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. this Saturday (February 1), there'll be butter making, corn shelling, craft making and more!

This morning we're chatting with Susan Hawksworth with the museum, and trying out some of the fun activities you'll get to experience if you stop by the museum this weekend!

The Museum is located at 211 W Iron Ave in Salina! You can grab more info at www.smokyhillmuseum.org.