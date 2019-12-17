Where's Shane? Kansas Food Bank

It's hard to believe, but Christmas is next week!

The holidays are a season of giving, and a few days this week we're taking a look at few places that are looking for people to give their time and volunteer, to help with the work that they do in the community during the holidays and beyond!

This morning we're at the Kansas Food Bank going behind the scenes to see what volunteers do when they help battle food insecurity in the state of Kansas!

You can find more info on the Kansas Food Bank at Their Website.