Where's Shane? Learning about Death By Chocolate at Exploration Place

It's that time of year again--- Death By Chocolate is coming back to Exploration Place.

This fun, evening event will of course feature some delicious chocolate, but also live music, adult beverages, science demonstrations, silent auctions, and more.

The party gets started at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and you can find more information on the event by clicking here.

14th Annual Death By Chocolate

Saturday, Feb. 29

7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Exploration Place

General Admission - $95

VIP - $250