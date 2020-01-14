Where's Shane? Learning about youth baseball camps at Hoover Field

Where's Shane? At Hoover Field preparing for the baseball season.

Opening day at the new downtown stadium in Wichita is April. For the MLB, the season begins even earlier on March 26.

If your young baseball player is looking to get ready for opening day, there are a couple of camps coming up at Hoover Field that could get them in fighting shape for it!

Hoover Field says it's "Wichita’s largest indoor baseball and softball infield" and "has all the bells and whistles to give your team that edge. With top-quality equipment like pitching mounds and machines/tees, 10-70 foot cages, L-Screens and Field screens—it’s all right at your fingertips."

You can find more information on those camps at www.hooverfield.com.