Where's Shane? Making Nice Bites Bakery

Updated: Thu 7:36 AM, Dec 12, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) It's National Gingerbread House Day!

This morning, Shane is learning how to create an edible, festive chateau with Nice Bites Bakery.

Nice Bites will be partnering with Songbird Juice Co for a Cookie and Gingerbread House Decorating Girls Night Out.

For more information on Nice Bites Bakery, you can head to www.nicebitesbakery.com and for more on the event head to www.facebook.com/events/459820218010210/,

Cookie and Gingerbread House Making
Girls Night Out
Thursday, December 19 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Songbird Juice Co.
1617 Briggs St.
$45

 