Where's Shane? Making homemade pizza with Sourdough Madre

If you're trying to find something special to do with that special someone in your life, a cooking class in the Wichita area wants to help sharpen your culinary skills as your spend time with your Valentine.

Shane Konicki worked with Sourdough Madre to learn how to make a special pizza you can share with your main squeeze.

If you're interested in setting up a time to create some tasty pizza for Valentine's Day, check out the Sourdough Madre's Instagram account at www.instagram.com/sourdoughmadre.