Where's Shane? Riggs Park for the Polar Plunge

Shane is out at Riggs Park about to take the Polar Plunge.

The event benefits Special Olympics Kansas and gives people the chance to raise money for this great cause by jumping in freezing water.

There are a couple of plunges coming up- one at Riggs Park in Haysville Feb. 8th, and another in Maize on Feb. 29th at Mystic Lakes. You can find more information by clicking here.

Polar Plunge, Kansas

Time: 9 a.m. Check In

Cost: $75

Saturday Feb. 8

Riggs Park

Haysville, KS

Saturday, Feb. 29

Mystic Lakes

Maize, KS