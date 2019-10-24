Where's Shane? Romesburg Haunted Maze

Shane is out at the Romesburg Haunted Maze.

This spooky attraction is not only scaring up a lot of fun in Haysville, but also raising money for good causes.

This year's charitable organization that the Maze is giving funds to is Little Moments, Big Dreams. This group aims to help children who are going through various treatments in the hospital.

They're open 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 26- Nov. 2. For more information on the haunted maze, visit their Facebook page.

Romesburg Haunted Maze

Oct. 26th - Nov. 2nd

5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

810 E. Karla Ct.

Haysville, KS

Donations Accepted