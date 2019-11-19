Where's Shane? Shopping local at Apron Strings in Hutchinson

Where's Shane this Tuesday morning?

At Apron Strings in Hutchinson getting an early look at Small Business Saturday.

SBS gives you an opportunity to shop local and support the businesses that are based right here in the community.

Leading up to November 30th, we'll be popping in to some local businesses from around the area.

This morning, Shane was at Apron Strings learning how to make some butternut squash soup. Plus, he found out why you should put Hutchinson on your local holiday shopping list!

You can find more info at www.apronstringsstore.com.