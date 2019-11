Those that love deals know that Black Friday is right around the corner Right after that, it's Small Business Saturday.

SBS gives you an opportunity to shop local and support the businesses that are based right here in the community.

Leading up to Nov. 30, we'll be popping up at some local businesses from around the area.

Our first stop this week -- Imagine That Toys just in time for holiday shopping! You can find more info at www.imaginethattoys.net.