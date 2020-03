If you've got kiddos that are off for Spring Break, they may need something to do with their time off!

Today we're out at Exploration Place to get a sneak peek at their Spring Break Edventures camp, We Can Do It!

Let your kiddos enjoy a full day of STEM activities while away from school! You can register and learn more at Exploration Place's Website.

MORE INFO-

Spring Break Edventures

We Can Do It!

Friday, March 13th

Exploration Place

EP Members- $35

Non-Members - $40