Where's Shane? Jamming with the Kazoo Band

St. Patrick's Day is coming up fast, and one of the biggest St. Pattie's traditions is the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Although it's fun to be a spectator, this year you have the opportunity to be right in the mix, showing off a unique musical talent - kazoo skills.

Damm Music is looking for people to join their group of festive kazoo players! All ages are welcome and you don't have to have any musical experience.

You can find more information by clicking here.

St. Patrick's Parade Kazoo Band

Saturday, March 14

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

600 W Douglas Ave

All Ages

No Musical Experience Required

