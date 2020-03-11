Where's Shane? Jamming with the Kazoo Band

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) St. Patrick's Day is coming up fast, and one of the biggest St. Pattie's traditions is the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Although it's fun to be a spectator, this year you have the opportunity to be right in the mix, showing off a unique musical talent - kazoo skills.
Damm Music is looking for people to join their group of festive kazoo players! All ages are welcome and you don't have to have any musical experience.
Saturday, March 14
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
600 W Douglas Ave
All Ages
No Musical Experience Required