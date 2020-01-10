Where's Shane? The Bridal Expo

It's almost wedding season, and if you're someone who's planning a wedding, thinking about planning a wedding, or just loves being around everything that comes with a wedding, the Wichita Bridal Expo might be a stop you want to make.

Shane is out at Accent Bridal and Tux taking a look at some tux and dress trends for this year, and getting details on the event.

For more information, visit the Bridal Expo website. www.wichitabridalshow.com

Wichita Bridal Expo

Century II- January 11- 12 ($13 - $15)

Saturday - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday - 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.