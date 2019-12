This holiday season you've got a few opportunities to see a Christmas classic, The Nutcracker.

This morning, Shane is hanging with Ballet Wichita to get a look at their production of the festive tale.

The Nutcracker

Century II Concert Hall

December 13 - 15 ($25-$55)

Matinee- 2 p.m.

Evening- 7 p.m.