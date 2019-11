Shane is out in Salina getting a look at the Salina Symphony and Ballet Salina's production of the Nutcracker at the Stiefel Theatre.

This morning, he'll be getting some instruction from the pros on how to tackle this iconic show and giving you the details on how to check it out.

For more information, click here.

The Nutcracker

Stiefel Theatre $29-$39

Friday, Nov. 22nd -7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24th - 4 p.m.