Wichita man chases his dream to be a cop while waiting for a kidney

In the United States, nearly 95,000 people are on the organ transplant waiting list for a kidney.

While the most common transplant operation, in 2019, only 23,000 of those procedures were performed.

One of the people on that waiting on that list is 28-year-old Jason Isaacs of Wichita. The father and husband was placed on the list about a year ago.

"I just knew I got the short end of the stick," said Jason Isaacs, who is waiting on the kidney transplant.

He suffers from a condition known as familial Glomerulonephritis, which runs in his family.

Isaacs said, "I’m pretty young, so I didn’t expect any of that to actually happen. I thought it was just going to be like; you’re okay. Just go home. No, it was actually a lot worse than we expected. It hit me younger than anybody else in the family."

The disease causes inflammation in the kidneys - the organs responsible for filtering waste and toxins out of the bloodstream - and can lead to kidney failure.

Isaacs was tested for the condition about a year ago.

"My mom has the same thing, and she just told me I need to get tested, so my wife actually talked me into it," said Isaacs. "They saw that my protein was spilling quite a bit, and they found out that it was the same disease she has."

In the year since his first test, Isaacs said his kidney function has decreased from 20 percent to 10 percent.

"If it drops any lower than the 10 percent I have, then they'll have to put me on dialysis right away, and that's what they're trying not to do," said Isaacs.

That's increased Isaacs's rush to find a living donor.

"With the toxins exiting my kidneys, I itch sporadically, just every couple of hours. My back itches all the time. I feel lethargic, tired; I get sick in the morning. It’s starting to suck," said Isaacs.

Isaacs said for someone his age, the average wait for a transplant is two years and nearly had one last fall, only to learn at the hospital that the organ wasn't viable.

"It’s scary. Really scary," he said. "The medicine doesn’t always work, it can reject, and you’ll have to get an emergency transplant and with how long it’s taken already to find a kidney, how do I know if they’ll have another one. It’s just nervous every day."

Searching for a donor and waiting for that transplant isn't Jason's only challenge; right now, he's also working to apply to the Wichita Police Academy to follow his dream of becoming a police officer.

"I always wanted to ever since I was a kid, and I never stood up and did it until about a year ago when I applied, and I’ve been in the process ever since," said Isaacs.

Isaacs said he had a relative work as a police chief, and that fueled his passion for the profession as a kid.

He is scheduled to take the physical fitness test for the application later this month.

Isaacs does have a Facebook page with information about how people can help.