Whirlwind continues around Wichita Wind Surge

What's in a name?

Ask some Wichitans and they can tell you what's not in the name.

"A lot of people think they kind of blew it on the name," said resident Eric Pierce.

Wednesday night, Wichita Baseball 2020 unveiled the official name of the new Triple-A baseball team. The feedback was almost instantaneous.

"Absolute fail. We could have been the Warbirds. Instead, we're the windpassers," said JamesDean Anderson weighed in on Facebook.

"Kansas literally means ‘people of the south wind’ Wichita Wind would make sense. ‘Surge’ makes it awkward. Why not incorporate the Wichita logo? The Pegasus screws up the whole thing. Just my thought," said Michelle Mense in a post.

Pierce went one step further. He started an online petition, asking for 5,000 signatures to change the team's name.

"It doesn't really represent Wichita very well. I think there's so many better opportunities out there to really grasp the community and what it stands for and things that represent it a little better than Wind Surge," said Pierce.

Those who were on board lined up Wednesday night and Thursday morning to be the first to get their hands on Wind Surge gear.

Assistant team manager Bob Moullett said the team name was actually decided upon in the spring. He says it won't be changing anytime soon, but he thinks people will get used to it.

"This name will be here for a while and I believe that people will come to like it," he said.

The team says the name is all about harnessing the wind and surging forward.

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Mark Larson looked into the term and found out that there is no meteorological meaning behind the name. The closest we could find was storm surge, which is associated with tropical storms or hurricanes making landfall.

