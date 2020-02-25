White and windy for Kansas today

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another weather maker is moving through the state today, but this one has colder air to play with so instead of rain it’s mostly snow falling across Kansas. Expect the snow to continue through this evening before tapering off into flurries tonight.

Snow accumulation will be tricky as there should be a narrow band of heavier, wet snow across central Kansas, but exactly where that occurs is difficult say. 1-3” of snowfall is possible across all of central and western Kansas, but a few locations will see over three inches of accumulation.

We’re dry on Wednesday, but we’re still windy with even colder temperatures. Highs in the middle to upper 30s will feel like the 20s with a strong and gusty breeze from the north.

Warmer weather returns by the end of the work week and even more so this weekend. Highs in the upper 40s on Thursday will warm into the low 50s on Friday. Expect temperatures to top-out in the 60s this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Rain changing to snow (1-3”). Wind: N 15-25. High: 38.

Tonight: Evening flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy and blustery. Wind: N 15-25g. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny; breezy and cold. Wind: N/NW 10-20g. High: 37.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: W/S 5-10. Low: 22.

Thu: High: 49. Low: 28. Mix of sun and clouds; warmer.

Fri: High: 54. Low: 32. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 65. Low: 40. Sunny, breezy and mild.

Sun: High: 66. Low: 45. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 60. Low: 43. Increasing clouds, chance of afternoon showers.