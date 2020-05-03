Why some area small businesses are choosing not to reopen Monday

Once Governor Laura Kelly's stay-at-home order expires Sunday night, certain businesses are allowed to reopen, but things will look a little different.

Some stores are adjusting and some are choosing to remain closed.

Andrew Gough, owner of Reverie Coffee Roasters said, “Our staff and we don’t really think our customers are ready to come back in yet. So I think we’re going to take advantage of another week or two of sales from the outside.”

Gough plans to keep his business closed for another two to three weeks at least.

“I just don’t think for us it’s time to take away the distancing as much as we’re allowed to,” said Gough.

While many local businesses plan to reopen Monday, once Kelly’s stay-at-home order is lifted, there are still a lot of store owners who don’t feel comfortable- like The Workroom’s owner Janelle King.

“It’s still that juggling of social responsibility with fiscal responsibility. Making the best decisions for the economy, the community, the business, and my staff,” said King.

Both Gough and King say small businesses are taking a big toll financially from this stay-at-home order and that may factor into wanting to reopen as soon as possible.

“I think a lot of people are hurting financially and that’s a big motivation," said Gough. "We were pretty lucky to have funding from the government for multiple loans which is giving us this flexibility right now.”

A business that will be open Monday is Traditions Home. Owner Robin Van Huss says customers must wear a mask while at the store and the six feet rule will be observed.

“We are only opening about half of our normal hours just because we want to take it slowly and make sure that it is the right thing to do,” said Huss.

