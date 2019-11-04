Wichita police investigate 72-year-old man's death as homicide

Wichita police are investigating what they're calling a "criminal homicide" after a man was found dead in his home over the weekend.

Police say around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a death call in the 1300 block of South Greenwood.

They arrived and made contact with a 52-year-old woman who attended church with the man. She said she went to his home to check on him and found him unresponsive inside.

The man has been identified as 72-year-old Raymond Koob, Jr.

Koob was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say initially, responders saw no wounds on his body, but they later found extensive injuries.

Anyone who knows what may have happened to Mr. Koob is asked to call Wichita Police Detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.