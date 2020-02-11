Wichita City Council approves grant to help veterans in need of housing

The Wichita City Council unanimously approves a measure to help more people in the community who served their country.

With a unanimous, 7-0 vote at its Tuesday-morning meeting, the council approved a $75,000 grant for Passageways, an organization committed to helping veterans. The money approved Tuesday will help female veterans and their families in need of housing.

Passageways currently is only able to serve men, nine at a time.

"We have heard the concerns of the community and are ready to address the needs of men, women, and families who are facing or experiencing homelessness," the organization says.

Passageways plans to provide that housing through the Homefront Veterans Neighborhood near Interstate 235 and Seneca. This development includes 30 cottages, playgrounds, a resource center and storage facilities.

The total cost for Phase 1 of the project is about $3.5 million.