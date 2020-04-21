Wichita City Council tables proposal to hire deputy mayor

The Wichita City Council at its meeting Tuesday tabled a proposal to hire an assistant for Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple. The mayor wants to establish a deputy mayor position.

The person holding that job would help the mayor research policy and meet with council members, City of Wichita department heads and stakeholders. Whipple says previous Wichita mayors have had similar help and believes establishing the assistant position could improve transparency at City Hall.

Some of Whipple's critics on the proposal say the city is going through an uncertain time and should not consider adding new staff. Other criticism touches on Whipple's salary, indicating he's paid enough to fulfill his responsibilities himself.

The city council could reconsider the issue concerning the proposal for deputy mayor in Wichita at a later date.