Wichita City Council to vote on water plant update, possible rate increase Tuesday

The Wichita City Council will vote Tuesday on the next phase of the new water treatment plant, and it could include an increase in your bill.

Phase 2 includes design completion, construction of the project as well as revenue needed and the rate adjustments for the 2020 fiscal year.

Don Henry, assistant director or Public Works, says Wichita water customers could see about a five percent hike in their billing next year. That's an increase of about $2 to $7 a month.

The rate recommendations will cover all of the revenue needs for both the water and the sewer utility, including major projects like the Northwest Water Treatment plant and major upgrades that will be coming up in a few years on the wastewater side, Henry said.

"There’s great news. The Wichita Water Treatment facility is on schedule, it’s within scope, and it’s under budget, so that is great news for not only the utility but for our city customers, as well as our regional customers," he said.

Wichitans we talked to said they don't like to see their rates rise, but they also don't want to think about what would happen if there was a failure at the treatment facility.

"Water is going to become more and more scarce each year, so we really need to take care of our water," said Cathleen Mellor. "And if we have to pay more for it, we will, and that’s what happens."

Victor Schimming says he thinks the issue should've been addressed long ago. He says he just hopes the increase is spread out and not collected in a short amount of time.

"I hope they spread it over a long number of years, instead of trying to get it all back in like five years or ten years. I hope it’s 30 years at least," he said.

Henry says the city will also make a recommendation to have the Wichita Water Partners cont being the contractors for Phase 2 of the water treatment project.