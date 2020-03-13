Wichita Collegiate School moves to online learning amid coronavirus

The Wichita Collegiate School has switched to online learning amid the spread of coronavirus.

The school released the following email below.

I write today with an update on our approach to COVID-19, specifically with regard to school closure. I will always consider closing our school a “last resort” for any difficult situation, as I know the hardship this causes for families as well as the missed learning experiences it results in for our students. As our society attempts to mitigate what has become a global pandemic, it is clear that we must play our part in this mitigation and turn to this last resort. We teach our students to be responsible members of society, and this is our opportunity to be a responsible member of society on an institutional scale, while also keeping our students and families safe. Therefore, Collegiate will be moving to a distance learning model beginning Monday, March 23rd through Friday April 3rd, returning to school hopefully, on Monday April 6th. Additionally, Kids Club will be closed beginning with spring break through April 3rd. While the duration and timing of our school closure is intentional, it is entirely possible that this will be extended based on what the spread of COVID-19 looks like over the next couple of weeks. This is not a decision that we make lightly, and it is not made in response to specific cases of COVID-19 being present in our school community. Collegiate continues to have no reported or confirmed cases of students, faculty, or staff with COVID-19 or who have had direct exposure to someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.