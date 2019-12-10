Wichita Family Crisis Center requests spending for gate, improved security

The Wichita Family Crisis Center is there to keep survivors of domestic violence safe. But the center says, it needs better security to do it. Specifically, the center needs a security gate.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Lacy Cruse asks for support to help the nonprofit receive a grant from the county.

Inside, the shelter strives to be a warm, welcoming place for survivors of domestic violence to seek protection, not just during the holidays, but every day of the year.

Outside, the lack of a gate has created challenges, Wichita Family Crisis Center Executive Director Amanda Myers says.

"Our alarm went off at our shelter at about 2 or 3 in the morning and I was on call. So, right outside of our parking lot, there were two men that were lurking, so I pulled into the parking lot and I was prepared to tell them to move on," Myers says. "And I realized this is a huge issue for my safety, the safety of my staff, not to mention whatever client they were trying to find in the shelter."

The nonprofit Wednesday is asking the Sedgiwick County Commission to approve $29,000 to put in a gate and make other security measures to keep staff and the people it serves safe.

"They've been through a a horribly traumatic event and the police have brought them to our services. This is when an abuser most seeks to get retribution to really physically harm them," Myers says.

Ahead of Wednesday's meeting, Commissioner Cruse took to her Facebook page to ask people to show up to the meeting in support of the family crisis center and its requested security upgrades.

The nonprofit says the gate was in its budget for this year, but an increase in domestic violence cases in Wichita in 2019 used up the funds intended for that upgrade.

"The funding we had set aside to increase the security and confidentiality of our location ended up going to keeping women and children alive," Myers says.

Wednesday's Sedgwick County Commission meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the Sedgwick County Courthouse.