Wichita Festivals unveils concert lineup

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) Wichita Festivals, Inc. unveiled the concert lineup for the 2019 Wichita River Festival, May 29-June 6.
• The Struts
• Shaggy
• De La Soul
• Flux Pavilion
• Ozomatli
• The Regrettes
• EPMD
• 4th and Orange
• Josh Baldwin of Bethel Music
• The Unlikely Candidates
• Fred Hammond
• Matt Maeson
• Wichita Symphony Orchestra
• Chubby Carrier
• DJ Carbon
• Music Theater Wichita
• The Sebastian Lane Band
• Katy Guillen
• Grupo Bryndis
• Estilo Chihuahua
• The Ziggowatts
• Haymakers
• Dustin Arbuckle and The Damnations