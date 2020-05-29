Wichita, Hutchinson, among cities organizing protests after death of George Floyd

Protests in cities across the country increase following the death of George Floyd, including organized gatherings planned this weekend (May 30 and May 31) in Wichita and Hutchinson.

A rally planned in Wichita Saturday (May 30) follows a similar gathering with a protest planned in Hutchinson Sunday (May 31). Friday, organizers of Wichita's gathering tell Eyewitness News they expect a big turnout on Saturday.

While some protests have turned violent in some U.S. cities following Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis, Minn. police officer now charged with murder, organizers say Wichita will be the site of a peaceful demonstration Saturday.

"...We're not even calling this a protest, we're calling this a rally. This is a rally for awareness," says event organizer Precious Smith.

She says more than 2,000 people have expressed interest in the demonstration, either wanting to participate, donate to the cause or volunteer for it.

The "Justice for Floyd Rally" starts at 1 p.m. outside the police substation on East 21st Street in Wichita. Along with some law enforcement, including the city's police chief, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple is among Wichita's leadership planning to be there.

"We reached out to (Wichita Police) Chief (Gordon) Ramsay. He will be in attendance (Saturday) and he will be speaking to us (Saturday) as well. If any other officers would like to say something, we are all ears," Whipple says.

In Hutchinson Sunday, a "Black Lives Matter" protest is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. on West First Avenue. As with Wichita, organizers in Hutchinson have worked with the city's police department ahead of the event.

"There are a lot of people who think this protest is gong to be an attack on local law enforcement. Having the chief there and supporting me along with his officers just goes to show that all cops aren't bad," organizer Naee Williams says.