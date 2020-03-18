Wichita Mayor, 3 Council Members self-quarantined

Some members of the Wichita City Council, including Mayor Brandon Whipple, are self-quarantining.

According to the city, Mayor Whipple along with Council Members Brandon Johnson, Becky Tuttle, and James Clendenin attended a conference in Washington, D.C. last week with two people who have tested postivite for COVID-19.

The city says the self-quarantines are "out of an abundance of caution" - and none of the Wichita City Council Members have exhibited any symptoms.

The National League of Cities' annual Congressional City Conference included elected and staff representatives from cities across the country.

Vice Mayor Cindy Claycomb, Council Member Bryan Frye and City Manager Robert Layton were also in Washington last week but did not attend the conference.

Council Member Jeff Blubaugh did not travel last week.

The city says residents and city employees who have been in around the Council Members do not need to self-quarantine or be tested.