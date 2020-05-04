Wichita Open golf tournament postponed until September

The Wichita Open, which was originally set for June 15 - 21, has been rescheduled to September 21 - 27.

The annual tournament is held at Crestview Country Club.

“My sincere thanks to the PGA TOUR, Crestview Country Club, sponsors, volunteers and vendors for their flexibility and support during this unprecedented time”, said Roy Turner, Wichita Open Tournament Director in a press release.

Organizers say the new date allows the tournament to continue its legacy as one of the most anticipated events in Wichita and fulfill its mission of supporting local charities.

All tickets purchased will be honored for the rescheduled date. Organizers will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and take all appropriate measures, as the tournament date approaches, to preserve the health and well-being of participants.

Additionally, The Korn Ferry Tour has announced additional modifications and details regarding the restart of the 2020 schedule and a fall calendar of events that will be part of a one-time, combined 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season.

For more information about the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita’s Youth, please visit WichitaOpen.com.