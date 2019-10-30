Wichita Pharmacies struggle to keep flu shots in stock

Some people are being turned away at local pharmacies because some don't currently have the flu shot. If you're 65 and older and want the high-dose vaccine, you won't be able to find it in retail locations.

"Yeah it’s just been shorted, a lot of phone calls asking if we have it. We do not have it in stock. People are telling us, no one really has it in stock," said pharmacist Robert Tubbs.

Pharmacists say running in for a quick flu shot this year may be a little harder. We’ve called nearly a dozen Walgreens, CVS’s and Dillions around Wichita; some are running low on the regular flu shot but none of them have the 65 plus vaccine.

Tubbs said, "We’ve seen more people who don’t usually come to our office for their prescriptions. Some pharmacies don’t even have the regular shot in stock."

However family doctors say they aren’t experiencing that shortage for their patients.

General physician Diane Steere said, "When it comes to the pharmacies and the retail places, they just guess. They have no idea how many people may come. I know our office doesn’t have a shortage of the over 65 vaccination or the regular vaccination."

Suggesting to always see your primary care doctor first, Steere says the regular vaccination is perfectly fine for those 65 and older.

Even if you did get the regular flu shot with plans on getting the HD vaccine when stocks refilled, medical professionals say medicare will only pay for one flu shot a year.

“I think it’s important that they get vaccinated and they have some immunity during the season since we’re already in flu season," said Tubbs. "Don’t wait too long to get vaccinated.”

