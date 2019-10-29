Wichita Police Department and Bike Walk Wichita to distribute bicycle lights on South Broadway

The Wichita Police Department Broadway Corridor Team and Bike Walk Wichita will distribute free bicycle lights in the east side of the 700 block of South Broadway (immediately south of Kellogg) from 7:00-8:00 pm on Saturday, November 2.

Kansas law requires that anyone riding a bicycle at night must have at least a front light and a rear reflector. Bike Walk Wichita has received a generous grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation to distribute lights and reflectors to bicyclists who do not have them. Bike Walk Wichita is using the grant funds to purchase lights and reflectors that it regularly distributes to cyclists through its various programs. The upcoming distribution is just one of the ways that the lights are being distributed. Lights will also be available to pedestrians who need them for safety.

Daylight Savings Time will end on Sunday, November 3, so it will be getting dark earlier. This is a good time to remind everyone riding a bicycle that it is important to be as visible as possible.

Having proper lights will make riding much safer. The lack of lights has likely been a factor in recent fatalities involving cyclists and pedestrians. We encourage all cyclists to make sure they have good working lights.

If anyone needs a light and is not able to be at the distribution event on November 2, they can also receive a light by coming to Bike Walk Wichita’s ReCycle program, which is open Tuesday and Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 1-4 p.m.

The Wichita Police Department’s Broadway Corridor Team focuses on interacting with the community along the Broadway corridor to reduce crime.

Bike Walk Wichita’s mission is to transform Wichita into a more livable, accessible, connected city by making biking and walking safe, equitable, and appealing. Thanks to the funding of the KDOT grants, since October 2016, Bike Walk Wichita has distributed lights for more than 1,500 bikes.