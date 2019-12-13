Graduation of 19 new Wichita Police Dept. officers includes father joining son on force

The Wichita Police Department Friday graduated 19 new officers from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center near Yoder.

The officers graduating Friday went through 24 weeks of academy training and now move on to 12 weeks of field training with veteran officers. This class is the second group of new WPD officers graduating this year.

Friday's group includes 56-year-old Timothy Fields, joining his son, Austin, who's served on the Wichita Police Department for about one year.

"(My son) said, 'are you ready?' because here it starts," Fields says. "So I am. I'm ready to go forward."

Wichita police are already preparing for another new class next month with 34 new officers set to graduate in January.

There are currently nearly 650 employees who work for the Wichita Police Department. WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay says the department expects to add nearly 40 more officers to the force next year as it addresses an uptick in violent crime in Wichita.